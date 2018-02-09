Food for Thought Report: 2.1 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Alderson Elementary

 219 Walnut -
Aramark/LISD 2010 Cesar Chavez -
Bowie Elementary 2907 Chicago -
Cavazos Elementary 210 N. University -
Centennial Elementary 1301 N. Utica -
Coronado High School 3307 Vicksburg -
DBS Kids 4322 Justice -
Dos Hermanos Mexican Food 7405 Marsha Sharp -
Dunbar College Prep Academy 2010 E. 26th -
Eddie Richardson 1110 40th -
Estacado High School 1504 E. Itasca -
Frenship Heritage Middle School 6010 63rd -
Frenship Legacy Elementary 6424 Kemper -
Frenship Northridge 6306 111th -
Frenship Terra Verda Middle School 1111 Upland -
Frenship Willow Bend Elementary 8816 13th -
Harwell Elementary 4101 Ave. D -
Hodges Elementary 5001 Ave. P -
Honey Elementary 3615 86th -
Hutchison Jr. High 3102 Canton -
Irons Middle School 5214 79th -
Jackson Elementary 201 Vernon -
Joan Y Ervin Elementary 1802 E. 28th -
Lubbock Dream Center 1111 30th -
Lubbock High School 2004 19th -
McWhorter Elementary 2711 1st -
Mackenzie Middle School 5402 W. 12th -
Matthews Alternate High School 417 N. Akron -
Monterey High School 3211 47th -
Outback Steakhouse (bar) 4015 S. Loop 289 -
Parson's Elementary 2811 58th -
Priority Intervention Academy 1323 E. 24th -
Rush Elementary 4702 15th -
Smokin J's 4416 50th -
Stewart Elementary 4815 46th -
Talkington School for Young Women 415 N. Ivory -
Waters Elementary 3006 78th -
Whiteside Elementary 7508 Albany -
Williams Elementary 4812 58th -
Wilson Smylie Middle School 4401 31st -
Wolfforth Elementary 3202 Erskine -
Wright Elementary 1302 Adrian -
One Violation
Atkins Middle School 5401 Ave. U 11
Raising Canes 2725 82nd 39
Hardwick Elementary 1420 Chicago 28
Two or More Violations
7-Eleven 5746 82nd 2,27
Lubbock Women's Club 2020 Broadway 35,39
Southern Specialty 4320 19th 33,42
Towne Place Suites Lubbock 5310 W. Loop 289 35,43
El Rancho Burrito 4529 34th 14,18,24
Sabroso (bar) 5812 34th 32,35,47
Sonic Drive In 101 N. University 42,45,46
Subway 4412 50th 2,37,45
Daas Mart 2012 N. Ash 6,9,35,45,47
J&M Bar BQ Express 7924 Slide 18,29,42,43,45
Orient's Pearl Asian Market 4523 34th 7,9,14,43,45
Outback Steakhouse (restaurant) 4015 S. Loop 289 18,31,32,38,42
Montelongo's 3021 Clovis Road 18,27,35,36,39,40,41
Seoul Korean Cuisine 4620 50th 9,18,22,25,39,40,41,45
Sabroso 5812 34th

2,9,10,27,31,32,

37,39,42,45
Kwik Stop 4719 58th

7,10,18,31,32,34,39,

39,40,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

