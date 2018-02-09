Food for Thought Report: 2.1

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
Alderson Elementary
|219 Walnut
|-
|Aramark/LISD
|2010 Cesar Chavez
|-
|Bowie Elementary
|2907 Chicago
|-
|Cavazos Elementary
|210 N. University
|-
|Centennial Elementary
|1301 N. Utica
|-
|Coronado High School
|3307 Vicksburg
|-
|DBS Kids
|4322 Justice
|-
|Dos Hermanos Mexican Food
|7405 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Dunbar College Prep Academy
|2010 E. 26th
|-
|Eddie Richardson
|1110 40th
|-
|Estacado High School
|1504 E. Itasca
|-
|Frenship Heritage Middle School
|6010 63rd
|-
|Frenship Legacy Elementary
|6424 Kemper
|-
|Frenship Northridge
|6306 111th
|-
|Frenship Terra Verda Middle School
|1111 Upland
|-
|Frenship Willow Bend Elementary
|8816 13th
|-
|Harwell Elementary
|4101 Ave. D
|-
|Hodges Elementary
|5001 Ave. P
|-
|Honey Elementary
|3615 86th
|-
|Hutchison Jr. High
|3102 Canton
|-
|Irons Middle School
|5214 79th
|-
|Jackson Elementary
|201 Vernon
|-
|Joan Y Ervin Elementary
|1802 E. 28th
|-
|Lubbock Dream Center
|1111 30th
|-
|Lubbock High School
|2004 19th
|-
|McWhorter Elementary
|2711 1st
|-
|Mackenzie Middle School
|5402 W. 12th
|-
|Matthews Alternate High School
|417 N. Akron
|-
|Monterey High School
|3211 47th
|-
|Outback Steakhouse (bar)
|4015 S. Loop 289
|-
|Parson's Elementary
|2811 58th
|-
|Priority Intervention Academy
|1323 E. 24th
|-
|Rush Elementary
|4702 15th
|-
|Smokin J's
|4416 50th
|-
|Stewart Elementary
|4815 46th
|-
|Talkington School for Young Women
|415 N. Ivory
|-
|Waters Elementary
|3006 78th
|-
|Whiteside Elementary
|7508 Albany
|-
|Williams Elementary
|4812 58th
|-
|Wilson Smylie Middle School
|4401 31st
|-
|Wolfforth Elementary
|3202 Erskine
|-
|Wright Elementary
|1302 Adrian
|-
|
One Violation
|Atkins Middle School
|5401 Ave. U
|11
|Raising Canes
|2725 82nd
|39
|Hardwick Elementary
|1420 Chicago
|28
|Two or More Violations
|7-Eleven
|5746 82nd
|2,27
|Lubbock Women's Club
|2020 Broadway
|35,39
|Southern Specialty
|4320 19th
|33,42
|Towne Place Suites Lubbock
|5310 W. Loop 289
|35,43
|El Rancho Burrito
|4529 34th
|14,18,24
|Sabroso (bar)
|5812 34th
|32,35,47
|Sonic Drive In
|101 N. University
|42,45,46
|Subway
|4412 50th
|2,37,45
|Daas Mart
|2012 N. Ash
|6,9,35,45,47
|J&M Bar BQ Express
|7924 Slide
|18,29,42,43,45
|Orient's Pearl Asian Market
|4523 34th
|7,9,14,43,45
|Outback Steakhouse (restaurant)
|4015 S. Loop 289
|18,31,32,38,42
|Montelongo's
|3021 Clovis Road
|18,27,35,36,39,40,41
|Seoul Korean Cuisine
|4620 50th
|9,18,22,25,39,40,41,45
|Sabroso
|5812 34th
|
2,9,10,27,31,32,
37,39,42,45
|Kwik Stop
|4719 58th
|
7,10,18,31,32,34,39,
39,40,42,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
