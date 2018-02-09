Food for Thought Report: 2.9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.9

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

50th Street Caboose (bar #2)

 5025 50th -
Brown Elementary 2315 36th -
Dupre Elementary 2008 Ave. T -
Durango's (bar) 411 University -
Elite Learning Center 3514 22nd Place -
Five Guys Burgers and Fries 4410 19th -
Grand Court 4601 71st -
Keva Juice 4410 19th -
Kids Wear (seasonal) 1808 Clovis Road -
La Picosita 2717 Erskine -
Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush 3425 118th -
Lubbock Cooper North 3202 108th -
O.L. Slaton Middle School 1600 32nd -
Orlando's (bar) 2402 Ave. Q -
One Violation
Bean Elementary 3001 Ave. N 35
Guadalupe Elementary 101 N. Ave P 35
Lubbock Cooper Central 4020 135th 32
Two or More Violations
50th Street Caboose (bar #1) 5025 50th 9,42
Bee Hive Homes 2105 W. Loop 289 10,32
Bender Terrace of Lubbock 4510 27th 31,32
Bone Daddy's 3008 W. Loop 289 18,42
Cast Iron Grill 620 19th 35,39
Lil Bingham's Smokehouse 1823 Buddy Holly 39,45
Texas Roadhouse of Lubbock (bar) 4810 S. Loop 289 39,42
7-Eleven 5802 34th 18,31,45
Bee Hive Assisted Living II 2109 W. Loop 289 32,39,40
Mi Kocina 2104 77th 9,35,40
Stripes 202 50th 6,36,42
Taqueria Jalisco 2211 Ave. Q 31,35,45
Pub 50 5001 Ave. Q 34,42,45
Weinerschnitzel 5510 4th 10,11,41
50th Street Caboose (restaurant) 5025 50th 10,32,42,47
Pita Pit 5707 4th 18,28,31,39
Orlando's (restaurant) 2407 Ave. Q 32,34,39,42
Bender Terrace of Lubbock, LLC 4510 27th 10,31,42,45,46
Texas Roadhouse of Lubbock (restaurant) 4810 S. Loop 289 2,9,10,32,35,39
Taco Bell 4928 50th 10,18,23,31,33,42,45
7-Eleven 5002 Quaker 10,18,22,36,37,39,40,45
Durango's (restaurant) 411 University 9,32,35,37,39,40,42,45
Rosa's Café & Tortilla 4407 4th 3,9,10,19,32,33,37,45
Whataburger 4802 50th 9,10,18,22,31,32,43,45,47
La Diosa Cellars 901 17th

21,22,33,35,38,39,

40,45,47
Sonic Drive In 4904 Indiana

10,32,35,36,37,39,

41,42,45
Bone Daddy's (restaurant) 3008 W. Loop 289

6,10,18,31,32,33,

34,39,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

