Wayland announces 38 who signed with football program

Here' s Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights.
The Wayland Baptist football program today announced 38 signees:
Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball is set to host West Virginia on Saturday for the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.
The No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team earned a spot in the ITA Indoor Nationals quarterfinals after picking up a 4-2 win over No. 13 UCLA on Friday afternoon.
Skier Lindsey Vonn and snowboarder Shaun White were among those marching behind the U.S. flag as the Olympic opening ceremonies commenced in South Korea.
