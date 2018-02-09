Wayland announces 38 who signed with football program - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wayland announces 38 who signed with football program

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Information courtesy of Wayland Baptist University Football.

The Wayland Baptist football program today announced 38 signees:

2018 Wayland Football Signees

Offensive Line

Michael Nielsen – Denton, TX Ryan HS – 6’ 250

Cooper O’Steen – Round Rock, TX/HS – 6’2” 275

Matthew Perry – Benbrook, TX/HS – 6’1” 320

Anthony Hill Jr. – Manor, TX/HS – 6’ 320

Wide Receiver

Carlos Strickland Jr. – Dallas, TX Skyline HS – 6’4” 215

Travis Williams – Grand Prairie, TX/HS – 5’8” 160

London McBay – Lancaster, TX/HS – 5’10” 165

Kam Williams – Houston, TX Heights HS – 6’1” 170

Zion Gayden – Dallas, TX South Oak Cliff – 6’ 170

Ricky Warren – Dallas, TX South Oak Cliff – 5’7” 155

Adrian Martinez – Brownfield, TX/HS – 5’8” 160

Tight Ends

Casey Gill – Tulia, TX/HS – 6’3” 230

Cameron Crabtree – Lancaster, TX/HS – 5’10” 240

Brendan Fisk – Matador, TX Motley County HS – 5’10” 220

Running Backs

Michael Phurgeson – Post, TX/HS – 5’11” 190

Gavin Jefferson – Brownwood, TX/HS – 6’1” 215

Quarterbacks

Isaac Amaya – Hobbs, NM/HS – 6’ 190

Defensive Backs

Tarrance Brooks – Texas City, TX/HS – 5’10” 150

Tristin Revada – Brownwood, TX/HS – 5’9” 160

Austin Bindel – Sherman, TX/HS – 5’9” 165

Devan Mason – Kennedale, TX/HS – 5’7” 180

Christian Weaver – Texas City, TX/HS / UTPB – 5’11” 180

Jwaun Kelley – Lubbock, TX Monterey HS – 5’8” 150

Quantis Galloway – Houston, TX Lamar HS – 5’8” 180

Linebackers

Somari Wright – Cameron, TX Yoe HS / Tyler JC – 6’1” 240

Kris Smith – Huntsville, TX/HS – 5’10” 210

DeMarcus Benjamin – Houston, TX Manvel HS / Northwestern College – 6’ 230

Tyler Mosley – Austin, TX McNeil HS / Doane College – 5’10” 210

Casey Buck – Andrews, TX/HS – 6’1” 205

Manny Arguijo – Del Rio, TX/HS – 5’11” 200

Jayln Cotton – Sherman, TX/HS – 5’10” 190

Sebastian Baca – Hobbs, NM/HS – 5’8” 160

Matthew Hartman – Plains, TX/HS – 5’8” 180

Justin Nicholson – Lancaster, TX/HS – 5’10” 195

Defensive Line

Robert Alexander – Rosenberg, TX Terry HS – 6’ 250

Kyrese McFarland – Fort Worth, TX Boswell HS – 6’ 225

Quentavion Jefferson – Lubbock, TX Coronado HS – 6’1” 260

Raphael Adams – Houston, TX Heights HS – 6’2” 220   

