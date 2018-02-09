Family remembers slain Lubbock woman during candlelight vigil

Four days after 20-year-old Katrina Castillo was found dead northeast of Lubbock, her family and friends honored and remembered her at a candlelight vigil.

The grieving family and community members held candles, balloons and shined their cell phone lights to represent the many lives touched and changed by Katrina's tragic death.

"I see my surroundings right now, how much she was really loved here in Lubbock, Texas," Emelia Lozano, Katrina's grandmother, said. "We see it. We are seeing it all, how much she was loved, how much she was known. That’s how I want everyone to remember her. She will always be our shining star. That’s what I’m going to name her, my shining star."

Lozano said Katrina loved life and loved to help all who needed it. She told KCBD NewsChannel 11 knowing how much Katrina loved her family gives them comfort.

"She would always make people laugh and made crazy videos," Lozano said. "She just loved. She was a loving person and giving person. We’re going to miss her dearly."

Katrina was preceded in death by her father. Her aunt, Linda Alejandro, said she lives in through her family members.

"She looks just like my brother."My brother looked just like my dad. She looks like me and my sister," Alejandro said. "She has a little piece of her in us, through all of us, so we will never forget that. She is our angel just like her dad was. She is our angel. She is going to be truly missed, really truly missed."

The family is asking for prayers during this difficult time but also thanks the community for the love and support.

Katrina was a student at Vogue Academy and plans to establish a scholarship in her memory with money raised through this GoFundMe.

20-year-old Xavier Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo and was charged with her murder Thursday.

