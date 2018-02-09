Hoop Madness Scores: 2/9

Here' s Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:

GIRLS

Klondike 45

Farwell 37

Benjamin 40

Jayton 37

Plainview Christian 41

Christ The King 20

Southcrest Christian 31

All Saints 45

Spur 68

Valley 42

Seminole 36

Estacado 50

Post 42

New Deal 41

Tahoka 58

Smyer 53

Monterey 55

Lubbock High 41

Lubbock Christian 30

Nazareth 37

Kingdom Prep 53

EP Jesus 51

Grady 54

O’Donnell 58

BOYS

Frenship 65

Midland 58

Sands 47

O’Donnell 80

Post 71

New Deal 70 F/OT

Silverton 33

Hart 53

Wellman-Union 91

Southland 26

Morton 58

Seagraves 47

Sundown 55

Smyer 35

Littlefield 50

Muleshoe 41

Petersburg 49

Anton 48

Jayton 56

Guthrie 32

Nazareth 52

SpringLake-Earth 21

Farwell 71

Bovina 70

Shallowater 57

Slaton 32

Lockney 68

Olton 55

Lorenzo 90

Whiteface 53

Hermleigh 26

Highland 46

Borden County 88

Loraine 48

Kingdom Prep 55

EP Jesus 39

Lake View 50

Coronado 81

Lubbock High 52

Lubbock Cooper 58

Brownfield 64

Lamesa 52

Idalou 55

Friona 56

Palo Duro 88

Plainview 43

Plainview Christian 77

Christ The King 32

Big Spring 47

Snyder 51 F/OT

Levelland 60

Denver City 36

Klondike 55

Dawson 38

Tahoka 60

Plains 59

Motley County 21

Paducah 58

Westbrook 47

Ira 54

Floydada 31

Abernathy 39

Amherst 40

Whitharral 44

New Home 54

Ropes 45

Sudan 23

Hale Center 51

Roosevelt 48

Dimmitt 64

Crosbyton 63

Ralls 41

Abilene Cooper 52

Monterey 51 F/OT

Wilson 43

Meadow 62

Southcrest 34

All Saints 47

Spur 33

Valley 57

Estacado 65

Seminole 57

Spearman 48

Tulia 40

Grady 66

Loop 8

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android