Hoop Madness Scores: 2/9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/9

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here' s Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights: 

GIRLS

Klondike 45
Farwell 37

Benjamin 40
Jayton 37

Plainview Christian 41
Christ The King 20

Southcrest Christian 31
All Saints 45

Spur 68
Valley 42

Seminole 36
Estacado 50

Post 42
New Deal 41

Tahoka 58
Smyer 53

Monterey 55
Lubbock High 41

Lubbock Christian 30
Nazareth 37

Kingdom Prep 53
EP Jesus 51

Grady 54
O’Donnell 58

BOYS

Frenship 65
Midland 58

Sands 47
O’Donnell 80

Post 71
New Deal 70 F/OT

Silverton 33
Hart 53

Wellman-Union 91
Southland 26

Morton 58
Seagraves 47

Sundown 55
Smyer 35

Littlefield 50
Muleshoe 41

Petersburg 49
Anton 48

Jayton 56
Guthrie 32

Nazareth 52
SpringLake-Earth 21

Farwell 71
Bovina 70

Shallowater 57
Slaton 32

Lockney 68
Olton 55

Lorenzo 90
Whiteface 53

Hermleigh 26
Highland 46

Borden County 88
Loraine 48

Kingdom Prep 55
EP Jesus 39

Lake View 50
Coronado 81

Lubbock High 52
Lubbock Cooper 58

Brownfield 64
Lamesa 52

Idalou 55
Friona 56

Palo Duro 88
Plainview 43

Plainview Christian 77
Christ The King 32

Big Spring 47
Snyder 51  F/OT

Levelland 60
Denver City 36

Klondike 55
Dawson 38

Tahoka 60
Plains 59

Motley County 21
Paducah 58

Westbrook 47
Ira 54

Floydada 31
Abernathy 39

Amherst 40
Whitharral 44

New Home 54
Ropes 45

Sudan 23
Hale Center 51

Roosevelt 48
Dimmitt 64

Crosbyton 63
Ralls 41

Abilene Cooper 52
Monterey 51   F/OT

Wilson 43
Meadow 62

Southcrest 34
All Saints 47

Spur 33
Valley 57

Estacado 65
Seminole 57

Spearman 48
Tulia 40

Grady 66
Loop 8

