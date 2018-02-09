Hoop Madness Scores: 2/9

Here' s Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:
GIRLS
Klondike 45
Farwell 37
Benjamin 40
Jayton 37
Plainview Christian 41
Christ The King 20
Southcrest Christian 31
All Saints 45
Spur 68
Valley 42
Seminole 36
Estacado 50
Post 42
New Deal 41
Tahoka 58
Smyer 53
Monterey 55
Lubbock High 41
Lubbock Christian 30
Nazareth 37
Kingdom Prep 53
EP Jesus 51
Grady 54
O’Donnell 58
BOYS
Frenship 65
Midland 58
Sands 47
O’Donnell 80
Post 71
New Deal 70 F/OT
Silverton 33
Hart 53
Wellman-Union 91
Southland 26
Morton 58
Seagraves 47
Sundown 55
Smyer 35
Littlefield 50
Muleshoe 41
Petersburg 49
Anton 48
Jayton 56
Guthrie 32
Nazareth 52
SpringLake-Earth 21
Farwell 71
Bovina 70
Shallowater 57
Slaton 32
Lockney 68
Olton 55
Lorenzo 90
Whiteface 53
Hermleigh 26
Highland 46
Borden County 88
Loraine 48
Kingdom Prep 55
EP Jesus 39
Lake View 50
Coronado 81
Lubbock High 52
Lubbock Cooper 58
Brownfield 64
Lamesa 52
Idalou 55
Friona 56
Palo Duro 88
Plainview 43
Plainview Christian 77
Christ The King 32
Big Spring 47
Snyder 51 F/OT
Levelland 60
Denver City 36
Klondike 55
Dawson 38
Tahoka 60
Plains 59
Motley County 21
Paducah 58
Westbrook 47
Ira 54
Floydada 31
Abernathy 39
Amherst 40
Whitharral 44
New Home 54
Ropes 45
Sudan 23
Hale Center 51
Roosevelt 48
Dimmitt 64
Crosbyton 63
Ralls 41
Abilene Cooper 52
Monterey 51 F/OT
Wilson 43
Meadow 62
Southcrest 34
All Saints 47
Spur 33
Valley 57
Estacado 65
Seminole 57
Spearman 48
Tulia 40
Grady 66
Loop 8
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.