Self defense tips from Cardinal Fitness

In 2016, over 120,000 people were victims of a violent crime, so it's smart to know how to protect yourself, before the police arrive.

J Hollinshed, a self defense instructor at Cardinal Fitness, says it's all about aiming for the soft spots: the eyes, neck, knees, stomach, and, for men, the groin.

He says that staying safe has to do a lot with what you do before an attack happens.

These are his tips for walking out to your car at night:

Hold one key in your knuckle while you walk

Make eye contact with a possible attacker

Have good posture and try not to look tired

Don't unlock your car until you get there/don't draw attention to where you're going

Walk from the back of your car forward so you can check the back seat before you get in.

Hollinshed recommends that all people, both men and women, take a self defense course so they can keep themselves safe.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.