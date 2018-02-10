Self defense tips from Cardinal Fitness - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Self defense tips from Cardinal Fitness

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Connect
(KCBD) -

In 2016, over 120,000 people were victims of a violent crime, so it's smart to know how to protect yourself, before the police arrive.

J Hollinshed, a self defense instructor at Cardinal Fitness, says it's all about aiming for the soft spots: the eyes, neck, knees, stomach, and, for men, the groin.

He says that staying safe has to do a lot with what you do before an attack happens. 

These are his tips for walking out to your car at night:

  • Hold one key in your knuckle while you walk
  • Make eye contact with a possible attacker
  • Have good posture and try not to look tired
  • Don't unlock your car until you get there/don't draw attention to where you're going
  • Walk from the back of your car forward so you can check the back seat before you get in.

Hollinshed recommends that all people, both men and women, take a self defense course so they can keep themselves safe. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump to unveil $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

    Trump to unveil $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

    Sunday, February 11 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-02-11 22:13:17 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:03 PM EST2018-02-12 01:03:45 GMT

    President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much...

    President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.

  • Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe

    Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-02-11 17:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-02-12 01:13:54 GMT

    Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...

    Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.

  • New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-02-11 23:03:24 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:06 PM EST2018-02-12 01:06:17 GMT

    New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    •   
Powered by Frankly