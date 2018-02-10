Lubbock Fire asks people to avoid east 42nd Street after cotton warehouse fire

Fire officials continue to put out a fire at a cotton warehouse in east Lubbock (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

Crews have been on the scene of a large cotton fire that began at a cotton warehouse in east Lubbock early Saturday morning.

The fire was called in at about 4:15 a.m after a night watchman for the warehouse company noticed the fire, according to a LFD Facebook post. Crews were working to offensively to fight the fire and save any structures, however continuous falling cotton bales made it difficult to keep the fire from spreading and worsening.

Most of the damage has been reduced to the cotton, but the department is asking people to avoid the area.

