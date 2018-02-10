Two years after death, Holli Jeffcoat's mother, stepfather await trial

Feb. 10 marks two years since the murder of 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat. The teen was found in her home on the morning of, stabbed multiple times with her uterus cut out.

Most of the gruesome details surrounding the heinous murder have been revealed and all that is left is the prosecution of Jeffcoat's mother and stepfather, James and Deborah Holland. The two remain incarcerated and James Holland is currently awaiting a pre-trial hearing in March.

James Holland is accused of a series of sexual assaults on Jeffcoat that authorities believe led to her pregnancy before her death. School officials with Lorenzo ISD reported her pregnancy and the town's Sheriff along with representatives from the Child Protective Services took up a report on the incident.

Jeffcoat told a school official her mother told her not to tell people about the abuse because they relied so much on James Holland to pay bills.

Though she was enrolled in Idalou, she attended a special needs program at Lorenzo. She was said to have the mental capacity of a six-to-seven-year-old and was incapable of giving consent to any sexual acts, court documents state.

"She didn't want to go home with dad because she didn't want to have sex," an unnamed school officials said, according to court documents. "The sex hurt."

It was a few weeks later on Feb. 10, 2016 that police found Jeffcoat in her home with multiple stab wounds, her throat cut and uterus removed. Authorities also said those who killed Jeffcoat tried to set the house on fire to cover up the murder.

It was a month later, on March 10, 2016 that James Holland was arrested, and a month after that on April, 10 2016 Deborah Holland was taken into custody.

But there was a trail of abuse within the family, according to CPS. After Jeffcoat was found dead, the department released a statement that said one of the 15-year-old siblings was to be put into the foster care system and receive therapy afterward.

The statement went on to say,"The family did have prior involvement with CPS." In 2008 Jeffcoat was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection and after that CPS kept up with the family for years.

Court documents also indicate she had been touched by James Holland since she was 12-year-old. Most of this was used as evidence to indict both Hollands and in July of 2016 they were formally charged with capital murder.

"What we want to see here is a successful prosecution and the actors of this crime to face justice. We're taking every appropriate and possible step to ensure that," Kelly Rowe, Lubbock County sheriff, said to KCBD NewsChannel 11 in May. "It's our primary mission to find those who are responsible for it and see that they see justice."

