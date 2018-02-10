Lady Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia 74-60

The Lady Raider basketball team suffered their 17th loss of the season on Saturday, as they fell to No. 20 West Virginia 74-60.

In the game, the Lady Raiders played the Mountaineers toe-to-toe until the very end.

That is when West Virginia went on a 14-3 run to end the game.

In the game, Texas Tech shot 60 percent from three-point range.

But it was the Lady Mountaineers 18 offensive rebounds, as well as the Lady Raiders 20 turnovers that was the difference in the game.

Brittany Brewer led the way for the Lady Raiders with 13 points, and two rebounds.

Followed by Zuri Sanders 12 points, and six rebounds.

The Lady Raiders will look to bounce back on Wednesday, when they travel to Austin for a 7 p.m. game.

