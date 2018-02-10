Police called to investigate rumors about bible study group

A social media post making the rounds in Lubbock prompted police to respond to a non-emergency situation at South Plains Mall on Saturday.

Various Facebook and Twitter posts have been shared around Lubbock accusing two women of being involved in a sex trafficking ring. Many posters say the women are posing as people who are trying to get others to join a bible study and using that as a ploy to get them into the ring.

It was around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday LPD was called to the mall after it was reported the women were trying to get people to join their bible study. The person who called in the situation gave a description and location of the women but they were not found.

There is still no evidence to suggest any links between the women's bible study and a sex trafficking ring.

Police issued this statement on Sunday: "The Lubbock Police Department would like to remind the public that if they are in a situation where they believe their safety, or the public’s safety is at risk, to go ahead and call the police department. If you believe it is an emergent situation, we ask that you call 911, or you can always call our non-emergency number at 775-2865."

