Both LCU basketball teams pick up big home wins

The No. 2 LCU Lady Chaps picked up their 22nd win of the season, after beating Rogers State 82-38.

In the second half, the Lady Chaps outscored Rogers State by 29.

In all three Lady Chaps scored north of double-digits, led by Maddi Chitsey’s 14-points.

The LCU Men followed by playing a dominating first half against Rogers State, where they Chaps scored 45-points in route to a 81-70 win.

In all four LCU players scored north of double-digits, led by Brennen Fowler’s 18-points.

Up next for LCU, both teams will host Newman on Thursday at the RIP Griffin Center.

