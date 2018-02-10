Both LCU basketball teams pick up big home wins

The No. 2 LCU Lady Chaps picked up their 22nd win of the season, after beating Rogers State 82-38.
In the second half, the Lady Chaps outscored Rogers State by 29.
In all three Lady Chaps scored north of double-digits, led by Maddi Chitsey’s 14-points.
The LCU Men followed by playing a dominating first half against Rogers State, where they Chaps scored 45-points in route to a 81-70 win.
In all four LCU players scored north of double-digits, led by Brennen Fowler’s 18-points.
Up next for LCU, both teams will host Newman on Thursday at the RIP Griffin Center.
