Tech falls to No. 5 North Carolina in ITA Indoor quarterfinals

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 8 Lady Raiders dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 5 North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships Saturday afternoon.



The Tar Heels (8-0) captured the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Texas Tech (5-1) earned the win on court three to force UNC to play out the doubles. Duo Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush defeated Marika Akkerman and Makenna Jones, 6-4, marking their sixth win of the season.



In singles play, No. 78 Alexa Graham took down #108 Sarah Dvorak in straight sets (6-0, 6-1) giving the Tar Heels a 2-0 advantage.



Senior No. 13 Gabriela Talaba scored the Lady Raiders’ lone point with a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 6 Alle Sanford. The win was her first over a Top 10 opponent this season.



North Carolina captured its third and fourth points of the match with back-to-back wins on courts four and three, advancing to the semifinals.



The Lady Raiders will face No. 4 Georgia in the quarterfinal consolation on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.