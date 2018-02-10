No. 7 Red Raiders beat Kansas State 66-47

Road wins in the Big 12 Conference are hard to get, and are extremely valuable.

Saturday, the No. 7 Red Raiders played at Kansas State and beat the Wildcats 66-47.

Keenan Evans led the way for the Red Raiders with 19 points, three assists and one rebound.

Tommy Hamilton IV followed that with 14 points, and three rebounds.

With this win, the Red Raiders are now first in the Big 12 Conference standings with a record of 21-4, 9-3.

Up next for the No. 7 Red Raiders, they will host No. 17 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. pm Tuesday.

