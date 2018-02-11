Red Raiders No. 3 seed in NCAA bracket preview

The NCAA Selection Committee released their Tournament Bracket Preview putting the Red Raiders as the No. 3 team in the East Region.

Kansas was made a No. 2 seed in the West and Oklahoma a #4 seed in the Midwest.

This is just the 2nd season the committee released their preliminary ranking for the Top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

March 11th the official NCAA Tournament Bracket will be announced.

The 7th Ranked Red Raiders (21-4) lead the Big 12 Conference. They host Oklahoma 6pm Tuesday night at a Sold out United Supermarkets Arena. Fans are asked to wear white for a whiteout.

The Red Raiders have won 16 straight at home.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.