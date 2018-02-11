Boil water notice in Morton after water line break

The City of Morton is under a boil water notice after a water line break.

The city issued this statement on Sunday:

Due to a water line break causing a pressure drop, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our public water system, City of Morton PWS #0400001 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is not longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. This rescind notice will be issued in the same manner as the Boil Water Notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Brenda Shaw or Frank Enriquez at City Hall at 806-266-8850.

Thank you for your patience while we resolve this water issue.

