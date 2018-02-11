Sudan Fire/EMS called to early morning structure fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sudan Fire/EMS called to early morning structure fire

SUDAN, TX (KCBD) -

Sudan Fire/EMS and the Amherst Fire Department were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning at 500 Hornet Drive.

The house was fully involved with fire showing through the roof on arrival.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

