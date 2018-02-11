Pickup crashes into building on Woodrow Road

Texas DPS troopers tell us an elderly driver crashed into the American Purchasing Consortium Building on Woodrow Road on Sunday night.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

DPS says the man was traveling southbound on 493 and Woodrow Road in a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup, went onto the shoulder, overcorrected, went back on the pavement, overcorrected again, and went through the building.

DPS says alcohol was not a factor in this accident, the driver was just an elderly man with poor vision.

The building is leased to Lubbock Cooper.

