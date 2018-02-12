Local need to know

Here is your daily look at local, breaking, and upcoming stories to start your day.

Cotton Warehouse Fire

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cotton warehouse fire, in 700 block of E. 42nd Street.

Sex Trafficking Rumors

Lubbock police are investigating rumors of sex trafficking ring posing as bible study group.

Pickup Truck Hits Building

An elderly man avoided injury after crashing into a building, on Woodrow Road.

Sudan House Fire

A fire destroyed a home, on Hornet Drive, in Sudan, over the weekend.

Morton Boil Water Notice

Boil water notice issued after water main break, in Morton.