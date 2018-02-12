Local need to know

Here is your daily look at local, breaking, and upcoming stories to start your day.
Cotton Warehouse Fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cotton warehouse fire, in 700 block of E. 42nd Street.
Sex Trafficking Rumors
Lubbock police are investigating rumors of sex trafficking ring posing as bible study group.
Pickup Truck Hits Building
An elderly man avoided injury after crashing into a building, on Woodrow Road.
Sudan House Fire
A fire destroyed a home, on Hornet Drive, in Sudan, over the weekend.
Morton Boil Water Notice
Boil water notice issued after water main break, in Morton.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
