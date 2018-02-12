Family places memorial at site where missing elderly Bovina couple was found

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
