Family places memorial at site where missing elderly Bovina couple was found

Family members of the missing Bovina couple have placed a memorial at the site where their bodies were found.

Chaves County officials say the two bodies found on Feb. 6 were the missing couple from Bovina. On January 19, Rosendo Lara and Hortencia Lara, an 81 and 84-year-old couple, were reported missing from Bovina, Texas.

Officials say a local rancher near the area discovered the bodies that appeared to have been dead for a few days.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play, and they suspect exposure to be the cause of death.

The Office of the Medical Investigator will send the bodies to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.