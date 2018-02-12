Lubbock High alum graduates basic military training for U.S. Air Force

Information provided by Joint Hometown News Service

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Justin L. Ramirez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ramirez is the son of Yolanda Reyes and Dennis Ramirez of Lubbock, Texas. He is also the brother of Mark, Joshua, Eric, and Lucinda Ramirez.

Ramirez is a 2012 graduate of Lubbock High School, Lubbock, Texas.

