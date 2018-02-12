Lubbock native conducting Marine Corps cold weather training

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
A large stuffed animal held Scottish police at bay for nearly an hour when it was mistaken for the real thing.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
