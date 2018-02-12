Police: Dozens of home construction sites in Lubbock targeted by burglars

The suspect or suspects stole a gas stove that was already installed in the home. As a result, an explosion occurred due to the open gas line (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries occurring at home construction sites. Dozens of cases have been reported over the last few months.

These burglaries are occurring across Lubbock at construction sites where homes are in the early to final stages of construction. The suspects are targeting high-dollar, newly installed items such as heating and air conditioning units, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and other appliances.

One of these cases included a burglary of a newly finished home in the 1200 block of North Vinton Avenue on January 28th. The suspect or suspects stole a gas stove that was already installed in the home. As a result, an explosion occurred due to the open gas line. Fortunately, no one was injured during the explosion, however, it did cause major damage to the new home and damaged other nearby structures. This case is also being investigated by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Crime Suppression Unit are actively investigating these cases and would like the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity around building sites.

Investigators believe some of these cases may be connected with the same suspect or group of suspects committing several of the burglaries.

To help solve these cases, Crime Line has increased the reward to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects related to these new home construction burglaries.

People with information on these types of cases are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

