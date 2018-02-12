Mens TTU basketball stays #7 in latest AP Poll

San Angelo ISD will be appealing the UIL realignment.
San Angelo ISD will be appealing the UIL realignment.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
The NCAA Selection Committee released their Tournament Bracket Preview, putting the Red Raiders as the No. 3 team in the East Region.
The NCAA Selection Committee released their Tournament Bracket Preview, putting the Red Raiders as the No. 3 team in the East Region.
Saturday, the No. 7 Red Raiders played at Kansas State and beat the Wildcats 66-47
Saturday, the No. 7 Red Raiders played at Kansas State and beat the Wildcats 66-47