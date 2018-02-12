Ropes First Baptist Church collecting donations for family of 6 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ropes First Baptist Church collecting donations for family of 6 after fire destroys home

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
ROPESVILLE, TX (KCBD) -

A family in Ropesville, TX is in need after a fire took their home early Saturday morning.

Smyer Volunteer Fire Department, Wolfforth Fire Department and the Levelland Fire Department were all called to the scene on Carson Street in Ropes.

There were six people and a dog living in the home, and some officials on the scene say the home had heavy smoke damage throughout. Family members say the dog woke them up when the fire started.

The First Baptist Church of Ropes will be accepting donations Tuesday at lunchtime, and after hours if you contact them in advance. Call them at (806) 562-3911.

Here is a list of items along with the ages and genders of those displaced in the fire: 

73-year-old female
Shirt: Medium Misses
Pants: 10 misses
Shoes: 7.5 women’s
PJ’s- medium misses

42-year-old male
Shirt: Large mens
Pants: 34 x 32 mens
Shoes: 10 mens
PJ’s- large mens

19-year-old male
Shirt: XL mens
Pants: 38 x 30 mens
Shoes: 10.5 wide mens
PJ’s- XL mens

17-year-old female
Shirt: medium
Pants: 27 or 3-4 juniors
Shoes: 4.5 youth
PJ’s- medium juniors

11-year-old male
Shirt: Large boys 12-14
Pants: 12 slim
Shoes: 3 youth
PJ’s large youth 12-14

3-year-old male
Shirt: 3 or 4T
Diapers size 5
pants: 4T
PJ’s- 4T
shoes- 9 toddler

Family Dog
Dog food
Dog bed
dog pads
chew toys

