Ropes First Baptist Church collecting donations for family of 6 after fire destroys home

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
