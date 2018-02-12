Ropes First Baptist Church collecting donations for family of 6 after fire destroys home

A family in Ropesville, TX is in need after a fire took their home early Saturday morning.

Smyer Volunteer Fire Department, Wolfforth Fire Department and the Levelland Fire Department were all called to the scene on Carson Street in Ropes.

There were six people and a dog living in the home, and some officials on the scene say the home had heavy smoke damage throughout. Family members say the dog woke them up when the fire started.

The First Baptist Church of Ropes will be accepting donations Tuesday at lunchtime, and after hours if you contact them in advance. Call them at (806) 562-3911.

Here is a list of items along with the ages and genders of those displaced in the fire:

73-year-old female

Shirt: Medium Misses

Pants: 10 misses

Shoes: 7.5 women’s

PJ’s- medium misses

42-year-old male

Shirt: Large mens

Pants: 34 x 32 mens

Shoes: 10 mens

PJ’s- large mens

19-year-old male

Shirt: XL mens

Pants: 38 x 30 mens

Shoes: 10.5 wide mens

PJ’s- XL mens

17-year-old female

Shirt: medium

Pants: 27 or 3-4 juniors

Shoes: 4.5 youth

PJ’s- medium juniors

11-year-old male

Shirt: Large boys 12-14

Pants: 12 slim

Shoes: 3 youth

PJ’s large youth 12-14

3-year-old male

Shirt: 3 or 4T

Diapers size 5

pants: 4T

PJ’s- 4T

shoes- 9 toddler

Family Dog

Dog food

Dog bed

dog pads

chew toys

