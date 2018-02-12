Plainview Firefighter/EMS Paramedic Bryan Merrick named SPEMS Paramedic of the Year

Information from the City of Plainview

Plainview Firefighter/EMS Paramedic Bryan Merrick was named the South Plains EMS (SPEMS) Paramedic of the Year at their 41st Annual SPEMS Conference in Lubbock.

Plainview Fire Chief Rusty Powers presented the award to Merrick. In his presentation, Powers cited Bryan’s dedication to providing outstanding patient care, the willingness to help others and his role as always serving as an advocate for his patients.

"Bryan truly epitomizes the culture that we wish to put forth not only in our department but in all of Plainview," says Powers.

A member of the Plainview Fire Department for more than 22 years, Merrick currently serves in the capacity as an Equipment Operator and Paramedic. Merrick also volunteered for deployment to the Texas coast during Hurricane Harvey. Giving up a week away from home to help his fellow Texans, Merrick represented the City of Plainview and the Plainview Fire/EMS Department with honor and integrity.

"I am very honored to be chosen from such a great group of paramedics in the area," says Merrick. "I get paid to do what I love – I am humbled to be recognized."

SPEMS is an organization that consists of over 75 EMS services, hospitals, and first responder organizations located in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. The non-profit organization’s goal is to reduce mortality and morbidity by addressing and solving medical and trauma-related needs through effective regional coordination of emergency medical services, and in the process, increase the accessibility, consistency and quality of emergency health care provided to the residents of the Texas South Plains.

For more information about the Plainview Fire Department, contact Rusty Powers at 296.1170 or rpowers@plainviewtx.org.

