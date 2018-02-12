Denver City’s Macy Jordan signs with Ranger Volleyball

Monday morning in Denver City, Macy Jordan signed to play college volleyball at Ranger College. She says being able to do that in front of family and friends was priceless.
Esteban Loaiza, who played for 14 seasons in the major leagues, was arrested transporting the drugs just north of the Mexican border in California.
The Texas Tech men's track & field program received its first ever first-place ranking in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor rankings.
San Angelo ISD will be appealing the UIL realignment.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
