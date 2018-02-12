Denver City’s Macy Jordan signs with Ranger Volleyball

Monday morning in Denver City, Macy Jordan signed to play college volleyball at Ranger College. She says being able to do that in front of family and friends was priceless.

"It was really exciting. Really special. So many people from my school and community came so that really meant a lot. I'm really excited for the future and what's to come at Ranger."

Jordan was on the Fillies Volleyball team that went to State when she was a sophomore. She's thrilled to play at Ranger.

"I chose Ranger because I really enjoyed the coach and the community. Everyone was so friendly. I really like my teammates. I'm really excited.

It took two seconds for Macy to put pen to paper to sign to play at the next level, but it took countless hours of hard work and determination to make it happen.

"Lots of hard work and sacrifices made by my family and me. It really means a lot to kind of pay them back . Lots of long hours in the gym. Lots of long tournaments. It's just really special to sign today."

