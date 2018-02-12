Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Post Antelopes

It has been 35 years since the Post Bold Gold Antelopes have won a district title in basketball, and this past Friday the Antelopes had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to beat New Deal in an overtime thriller.

"They have been working since seventh grade, to get to this point right here," Post Head Basketball coach Billy Garza said. "I had a move in and some join us here late, but it has been a long time coming and they deserve it."

"We have played in close games all year and we had a comeback earlier in the year, that big," Antelope Senior Chance Courtney said. "So, we knew we had to step it up a bit, and went out there and tried harder."

With the win over New Deal and one game left on the schedule, the Antelopes have already secured the coveted district title.

"The community is excited for us, we have a lot of fans that have showed their excitement," Post Head Basketball Coach Billy Garza said. "We can't contain our excitement, we are still on cloud nine from the victory on Friday night."

"It is amazing, it doesn't even feel like we are there yet," Senior Antelope Aric Garza said. "I guess it will settle in a little later on, but it's a great feeling to have."

Tuesday night when Floydada visits Post, the Antelopes look to hoist their district trophy and celebrate with the community.

"It feels great, to be the first team in a long time to bring this back to Post and just making history," Senior Antelope Fidel Trinidad said.

"When we first started this, we didn't have very many fans in the stands and now they have come around," Post Head Basketball Coach Billy Garza said. "As they watch our boys play, and play hard and they deserve it. There has been a buzz and we have been a lot of congratulations this morning and over the weekend. I appreciate all the fans coming out and supporting our kids."

