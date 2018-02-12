WATCH LIVE: KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
Watch our news stream of the latest headlines live at 10 every night during the Olympics. Then tune in at 10:30 p.m. for our full newscast.
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
