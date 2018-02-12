Hoop Madness Scores: 2/12

Here's Pete with Girls Bi-District Playoff scores and some boys scores for Monday night.
GIRLS
Burkburnett 56
Sweetwater 47
River Road 39
Shallowater 48
Roosevelt 44
Spearman 35
Idalou 71
Tulia 46
Bovina 30
Abernathy 62
Floydada 24
Farwell 73
Sundown 48
McCamey 23
Morton 65
Van Horn 35
Wink 35
Seagraves 59
Silverton 37
Texline 24
New Home 53
Lorenzo 43
Canyon 70
Abilene Cooper 26
BOYS
Borden County 69
Ira 31
Whiteface 23
Petersburg 73
Sands 50
Whitharral 38
