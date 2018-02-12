Hoop Madness Scores: 2/12 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/12

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with Girls Bi-District Playoff scores and some boys scores for Monday night.

GIRLS

Burkburnett 56
Sweetwater 47

River Road 39
Shallowater 48

Roosevelt 44
Spearman 35

Idalou 71
Tulia 46

Bovina 30
Abernathy 62

Floydada 24
Farwell 73

Sundown 48
McCamey 23

Morton 65
Van Horn 35

Wink 35
Seagraves 59

Silverton 37
Texline 24

New Home 53
Lorenzo 43

Canyon 70
Abilene Cooper 26

BOYS

Borden County 69
Ira 31

Whiteface 23
Petersburg 73

Sands 50
Whitharral 38

