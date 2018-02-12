Hoop Madness Scores: 2/12

Here's Pete with Girls Bi-District Playoff scores and some boys scores for Monday night.

GIRLS

Burkburnett 56

Sweetwater 47

River Road 39

Shallowater 48

Roosevelt 44

Spearman 35

Idalou 71

Tulia 46

Bovina 30

Abernathy 62

Floydada 24

Farwell 73

Sundown 48

McCamey 23

Morton 65

Van Horn 35

Wink 35

Seagraves 59

Silverton 37

Texline 24

New Home 53

Lorenzo 43

Canyon 70

Abilene Cooper 26

BOYS

Borden County 69

Ira 31

Whiteface 23

Petersburg 73

Sands 50

Whitharral 38

