Rusty Powers named SPEMS Educator of the Year

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
