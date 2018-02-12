Rusty Powers named SPEMS Educator of the Year

Provided by City of Plainview

Plainview Firefighter Chief Rusty Powers was named the South Plains EMS (SPEMS) Educator of the Year at the 41st Annual SPEMS Conference in Lubbock.

Powers was also named Educator of the Year in 2009; thus making it the second time he has won the award.

"Rusty cares for his students and pushes them to achieve their full potential," said Tyeson and Mason, Power's son who presented the award. "Our dad is the biggest influence in our lives."

Powers has served as Chief of the Plainview Fire Department for nine years and in the department for twenty seven years. He also served with the Olton EMS since 1979.

"It is such an honor and I am excited I can pay it forward by sharing what I learned with other paramedics," said Powers. "A big thank to you my wife, sons, daughter and grandkids as well as other instructors, former and current students. I also appreciate the long standing support from the members of the Plainview Fire Department and Olton EMS."

SPEMS is an organization that consists of over 75 EMS services, hospitals, and first responder organizations located in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. The non-profit organization's goal is to reduce mortality and morbidity by addressing and solving medical and trauma related needs through effective regional coordination of emergency medical services, and in the process, increase the accessibility, consistency and quality of emergency health care provided to the residents of the Texas South Plains.