About to tie a record without rain

The march toward tying or surpassing a rainfall record continues in Lubbock. Unfortunately, the record is not for a record amount of rain, but for a record length without rain, now 97 days on this Tuesday.

The question is whether we will have rain on Thursday to keep the city from setting a new record lack of rainfall. Some models show a slim chance of rain for Lubbock by Thursday, but the best chances will be Friday and Saturday. It also appears another chance of rain by early next week.

As for our temperatures, they will slowly increase to around 60 degrees in Lubbock on Tuesday and climb to around 75 degrees on Wednesday and again on Thursday. The short term heat will drop out Friday with highs staying in the 40s with the rain/winter mix chances for the region.

The temps will rebound over the coming weekend to the 50s and 60s.

