Local need to know

Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.

Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.

After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.

After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.

Your look at local, breaking, and upcoming events. Lubbock ISD Start Date The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees voted to adopt a calendar which set a start date of August 15th for the 2018-2019 school year. Home Construction Thefts Stove theft blamed for gas explosion at home under construction. Texas Tech Ranked Number 1 Texas Tech's Track and Field team receives #1 ranking. Ropes House Fire Ropes church accepting donations after family loses home to fire.