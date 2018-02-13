Lubbock airport experiencing computer issues, affecting airlines and car rentals

Officials with the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport posted on social media the airport is experiencing computer system difficulties. It is affecting the airlines and car rentals.

They want to tell anyone who is flying out of Lubbock today, or those expecting someone on a flight, to allow extra time at the airport.

See the arrival and departure board here.

Please contact your airline concerning any information or discrepancies. For airline contact information, visit the Airlines Information Page.

