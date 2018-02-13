Founder of Ramar Communications passes away at age 82

After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Lubbock Police Department will temporarily shut down the 7000 block of 4th Street to continue the investigation of the Feb. 1 fatal hit and run crash.
On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Lubbock Police Department will temporarily shut down the 7000 block of 4th Street to continue the investigation of the Feb. 1 fatal hit and run crash.
The Lubbock Sportsman's Club, a group dedicated to protecting hunting and promoting wildlife conservation, raised $89,000 at its annual Hunter's Banquet and Auction in 2017.
The Lubbock Sportsman's Club, a group dedicated to protecting hunting and promoting wildlife conservation, raised $89,000 at its annual Hunter's Banquet and Auction in 2017.