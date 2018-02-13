Founder of Ramar Communications passes away at age 82

On behalf of KCBD, I would like to express our condolences to the Ramar Communications family for the passing this week of its founder, Ray Moran. He passed away February 11, at age 82.

I knew Ray Moran, and he was truly one of the greats in the broadcasting business in Texas and New Mexico. He was a pioneer in Lubbock television.

Ray Moran was known for his generosity and his willingness to use his influence to make a positive impact in his community.

We extend to Brad, Carla and the entire Ramar Communications family our sympathy and prayers for their loss.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.