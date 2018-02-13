Lubbock police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

Lubbock police are searching for a vehicle burglary suspect caught on camera in the 10400 block of Elgin back on Jan. 7.

Police say the suspect tried to steal a generator from the back of a pickup.

The attempt was unsuccessful and he left the area in a passenger car.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

