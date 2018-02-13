Lubbock Sportsman's Club donates $89,000 for wildlife conservation

The Lubbock Sportsman's Club, a group dedicated to protecting hunting and promoting wildlife conservation, raised $89,000 at its annual Hunter's Banquet and Auction in 2017. The club donated the proceeds locally, regionally, and around the world.

Those interested in conservation can take part in the 2018 Lubbock Sportsman's Club Hunter's Banquet and Auction which will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, March 3. For more details, visit https://lubbocksportsman.com/

