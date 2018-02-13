Lubbock Sportsman's Club donates $89,000 from event proceeds

Provided by Lubbock Sportsman's Club

$89,000 dollars was donated locally, regionally and around the world by the Lubbock Sportsman's Club from funds raised at its annual Hunters' Banquet and Auction in Lubbock last year.

For 2018, hunters and others interested in conservation can help raise even more by taking part in the 2018 Lubbock Sportsman's Club Hunter's Banquet and Auction to be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

From buying needed items for our Texas Game Wardens to supporting local-area youth hunting and shooting programs to funding Texas bighorn sheep conservation, members of the Lubbock Sportsman's Club, through their annual Hunters' Banquet and Auction raise significant funds to protect hunting and promote wildlife conservation here in West Texas as well as around the world.

What: Annual Hunters' Banquet & Auction

Who: Lubbock Sportsman's Club, Inc., a Dallas Safari Club chapter

When: Saturday, March 3, 2018. Doors open at 5pm.

Where: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Tickets: Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://lubbocksportsman.com/ or by calling 806-789-2441. The event has sold-out each year.