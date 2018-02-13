7000 block of 4th Street closed for accident investigation Wednesday

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

On Wednesday, February 14th, the Lubbock Police Department will temporarily shut down the 7000 block of 4th Street to continue the investigation of the February 1st fatal hit and run crash.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, eastbound lanes in the 7000 block of 4th Street will be shut down. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to Upland Avenue. At least one westbound lane will be open, however, drivers should expect traffic to be slower than usual.

The road closure is expected to last until approximately 4 p.m. as accident investigators map scene of the February 1st hit and run crash.

Drivers can check the Lubbock Police Department Twitter and Facebook pages for updates on when 4th Street will reopen.