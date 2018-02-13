7000 block of 4th Street closed for accident investigation Wednesday

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.
On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Lubbock Police Department will temporarily shut down the 7000 block of 4th Street to continue the investigation of the Feb. 1 fatal hit and run crash.
