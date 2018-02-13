No. 7 Red Raiders hold off No. 23 Oklahoma

In front of a sellout crowd, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders won their 17th straight game at the United Supermarkets Arena knocking off No. 23 Oklahoma 88-78 Tuesday night.
Keenan Evans scored 26 points to lead Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders hit 11 3’s in the game.
Moving to 22-4 overall, the Red Raiders remain in sole possession of the lead in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders are at Baylor Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
