No. 7 Red Raiders hold off No. 23 Oklahoma

In front of a sellout crowd, the 7th-ranked Red Raiders won their 17th straight game at the United Supermarkets Arena knocking off No. 23 Oklahoma 88-78 Tuesday night.

Keenan Evans scored 26 points to lead Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders hit 11 3’s in the game.

Moving to 22-4 overall, the Red Raiders remain in sole possession of the lead in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders are at Baylor Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.