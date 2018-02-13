Hoop Madness Scores: 2/13

Here's Pete with your Girls Bi-District Playoff scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Frenship 51
El Dorado 42
Lubbock Cooper 48
Randall 49
Lubbock High 23
Amarillo 88
Plainview 62
Monterey 30
Estacado 71
Perryton 58
Denver City 81
Pampa 51
Graham 55
Snyder 57
Levelland 66
Dalhart 32
Bushland 34
Seminole 45
Canadian 45
Slaton 34
Sudan 47
New Deal 29
Post 52
Lockney 30
Iraan 35
Tahoka 45
Hartley 57
Lazbuddie 59
Whiteface 54
Wellman-Union 39
Valley 74
Chillicothe 25
Crowell 30
Spur 49
Sands 33
Westbrook 45
O’Donnell 59
Ira 73
Lubbock Titans 49
Lubbock Christian 41
BOYS REGULAR SEASON FINALE DISTRICT GAMES
Lamesa 74
Denver City 75
Plainview 71
Hereford 67
Estacado 74
Levelland 44
Floydada 68
Post 51
Nazareth 62
Trinity Christian 44
Patton Springs 41
Guthrie 68
Smyer
Seagraves ppd. to Saturday
Hale Center 54
Farwell 48
Plains 30
Sundown 68
Anton 69
Amherst 75 F/OT
Spur 29
Paducah 52
Dimmitt 40
Littlefield 64
Muleshoe 44
Idalou 61
Sweetwater 53
Brownwood 41
Seminole 72
Brownfield 63 F/OT
Lubbock 70
Lake View 52
Lubbock Cooper 54
Abilene Cooper 57
Jayton 48
Motley County 39
Cotton Center 41
Lorenzo 67
Friona 27
Shallowater 77
Abernathy 45
Crosbyton 37
Tahoka 61
Morton 74
Slaton 48
Roosevelt 50 F/OT
Odessa 53
Frenship 46
Lubbock Titans 70
Lubbock Christian 82
Monterey 67
Coronado 77
Ralls 31
New Deal 75
