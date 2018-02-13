Hoop Madness Scores: 2/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/13

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your Girls Bi-District Playoff scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship 51
El Dorado 42

Lubbock Cooper 48
Randall 49

Lubbock High 23
Amarillo 88

Plainview 62
Monterey 30

Estacado 71
Perryton 58

Denver City 81
Pampa 51

Graham 55
Snyder 57

Levelland 66
Dalhart 32

Bushland 34
Seminole 45

Canadian 45
Slaton 34

Sudan 47
New Deal 29

Post 52
Lockney 30

Iraan 35
Tahoka 45

Hartley 57
Lazbuddie 59

Whiteface 54
Wellman-Union 39

Valley 74
Chillicothe 25

Crowell 30
Spur 49

Sands 33
Westbrook 45

O’Donnell 59
Ira 73

Lubbock Titans 49
Lubbock Christian 41

BOYS REGULAR SEASON FINALE DISTRICT GAMES

Lamesa 74
Denver City 75

Plainview 71
Hereford 67

Estacado 74
Levelland 44

Floydada 68
Post 51

Nazareth 62
Trinity Christian 44

Patton Springs 41
Guthrie 68

Smyer
Seagraves ppd. to Saturday

Hale Center 54
Farwell 48

Plains 30
Sundown 68

Anton 69
Amherst 75 F/OT

Spur 29
Paducah 52

Dimmitt 40
Littlefield 64

Muleshoe 44
Idalou 61

Sweetwater 53
Brownwood 41

Seminole 72
Brownfield 63 F/OT

Lubbock 70
Lake View 52

Lubbock Cooper 54
Abilene Cooper 57

Jayton 48
Motley County 39

Cotton Center 41
Lorenzo 67

Friona 27
Shallowater 77

Abernathy 45
Crosbyton 37

Tahoka 61
Morton 74

Slaton 48
Roosevelt 50 F/OT

Odessa 53
Frenship 46

Lubbock Titans 70
Lubbock Christian 82

Monterey 67
Coronado 77

Ralls 31
New Deal 75

