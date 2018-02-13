Hoop Madness Scores: 2/13

Here's Pete with your Girls Bi-District Playoff scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship 51

El Dorado 42

Lubbock Cooper 48

Randall 49

Lubbock High 23

Amarillo 88

Plainview 62

Monterey 30

Estacado 71

Perryton 58

Denver City 81

Pampa 51

Graham 55

Snyder 57

Levelland 66

Dalhart 32

Bushland 34

Seminole 45

Canadian 45

Slaton 34

Sudan 47

New Deal 29

Post 52

Lockney 30

Iraan 35

Tahoka 45

Hartley 57

Lazbuddie 59

Whiteface 54

Wellman-Union 39

Valley 74

Chillicothe 25

Crowell 30

Spur 49

Sands 33

Westbrook 45

O’Donnell 59

Ira 73

Lubbock Titans 49

Lubbock Christian 41

BOYS REGULAR SEASON FINALE DISTRICT GAMES

Lamesa 74

Denver City 75

Plainview 71

Hereford 67

Estacado 74

Levelland 44

Floydada 68

Post 51

Nazareth 62

Trinity Christian 44

Patton Springs 41

Guthrie 68

Smyer

Seagraves ppd. to Saturday

Hale Center 54

Farwell 48

Plains 30

Sundown 68

Anton 69

Amherst 75 F/OT

Spur 29

Paducah 52

Dimmitt 40

Littlefield 64

Muleshoe 44

Idalou 61

Sweetwater 53

Brownwood 41

Seminole 72

Brownfield 63 F/OT

Lubbock 70

Lake View 52

Lubbock Cooper 54

Abilene Cooper 57

Jayton 48

Motley County 39

Cotton Center 41

Lorenzo 67

Friona 27

Shallowater 77

Abernathy 45

Crosbyton 37

Tahoka 61

Morton 74

Slaton 48

Roosevelt 50 F/OT

Odessa 53

Frenship 46

Lubbock Titans 70

Lubbock Christian 82

Monterey 67

Coronado 77

Ralls 31

New Deal 75

