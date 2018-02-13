18-month-old child who died after being hit by vehicle identified

Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.
Charleston police announced on Wednesday that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler.
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.