LPD: Child hit by vehicle in 4400 block of 43rd Street

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the 4400 block of 43rd Street on Tuesday night, following reports of a child struck by a vehicle.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and they will release more information on Wednesday.

Police learned of the accident when the child was brought to Covenant Medical Center.

