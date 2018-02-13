A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.