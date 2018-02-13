LPD investigating report of child hit by vehicle in 4400 block o - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD investigating report of child hit by vehicle in 4400 block of 43rd

Source: KCBD Video

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are on scene in the 4400 block of 43rd street, following reports of a child struck by a vehicle.

At this time the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The child was brought to Covenant Medical Center.

