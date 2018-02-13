LPD investigating report of child hit by vehicle in 4400 block of 43rd

Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
