Police identify 18-month-old child who died after being hit by vehicle

Officers with the Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child who was struck by a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Through the initial investigation, it appears a man went to a home in the area of 4400 43rd Street to look at a car for sale. During this time, children were playing in the front yard.

The man, who had parked the pickup truck along the curb, got into the vehicle to leave. At some point, it appears the 18-month-old went into the roadway in front of the truck.

The child was struck as the pickup began to move forward. The driver, along with a relative of the child, immediately took the child to the hospital.

The child died at the hospital. He has been identified as Damion Mendoza.

At this time, all involved parties are cooperating with investigators. This case remains under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit.

