Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
