Wednesday could tie a dry record as temps soar to the 70s

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The warming trend kicked in Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s on the South Plains.

The afternoon temps will be warmer on Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb to the mid 70s.

Along with the warmer temps will come some breezy winds on Wednesday, from the southwest at 15-20. Thursday winds will increase to 20-30 mph along with clouds on the increase and there is a slight chance of rain by Thursday and a better chance Friday into early Saturday.

Friday will also bring another shot of cold air to the area with highs only in the low 40s with gusty winds, clouds and rain and wintry mix potential. The precipitation could continue late Friday into early Saturday. During the afternoon sun will break out and the afternoon highs should climb to the 50s.

There may be another chance for some light rain and clouds on Sunday.

Finally, if it doesn't rain by midnight in Lubbock Wednesday will tie the record for the longest stretch of dry days with no measurable rainfall at the weather service office.

