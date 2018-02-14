Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

Child Hit by Car

Lubbock police say a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car, near 43rd Street and Quaker Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Municipal Coliseum Plans

Texas Tech University says it has plans to build a new dormitory if voters decide to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, on May 5th.

Drive-Thru Shooting Update

Two siblings of a 12 year old boy, accidentally shot and killed in a McDonald's drive-thru, are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

#7 Red Raiders Beat #23 Oklahoma

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma, 88 to 78, to remain undefeated at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Lubbock ISD Defends New School Start Date

LISD chooses District of Innovation Committee recommendation over parents' choice for later start date.