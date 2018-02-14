Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
Child Hit by Car
Lubbock police say a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car, near 43rd Street and Quaker Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Municipal Coliseum Plans
Texas Tech University says it has plans to build a new dormitory if voters decide to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, on May 5th.
Drive-Thru Shooting Update
Two siblings of a 12 year old boy, accidentally shot and killed in a McDonald's drive-thru, are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
#7 Red Raiders Beat #23 Oklahoma
Texas Tech beat Oklahoma, 88 to 78, to remain undefeated at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Lubbock ISD Defends New School Start Date
LISD chooses District of Innovation Committee recommendation over parents' choice for later start date.
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.
