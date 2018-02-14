Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Your local need to know

By Lester Nelson, Producer


A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

Child Hit by Car

Lubbock police say a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car, near 43rd Street and Quaker Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Municipal Coliseum Plans

Texas Tech University says it has plans to build a new dormitory if voters decide to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, on May 5th.

Drive-Thru Shooting Update

Two siblings of a 12 year old boy, accidentally shot and killed in a McDonald's drive-thru, are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

#7 Red Raiders Beat #23 Oklahoma

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma, 88 to 78, to remain undefeated at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Lubbock ISD Defends New School Start Date

LISD chooses District of Innovation Committee recommendation over parents' choice for later start date.

  • US intel sees signs of Russian meddling in midterms

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:14 AM EST2018-02-14 07:14:51 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-02-14 15:09:22 GMT

    It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.

  • 14 worms pulled from woman's eye after rare infection

    Monday, February 12 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-02-12 23:04:14 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-14 15:07:23 GMT

    After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.

  • The Latest: US, Russians each lose in Olympic men's hockey

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-02-14 00:55:08 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-02-14 15:05:15 GMT
    Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.

