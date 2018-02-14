Pay it Forward: Valentine's Day at the Lubbock Activity Center

It's Valentine's Day! For this week's Pay it Forward KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union spread a little love to a group of seniors.

WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised the Lubbock Activity Center with cupcakes, cookies, and chocolates. They also hosted Bingo and brought lots of great prizes for everyone to win.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.