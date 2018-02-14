Lubbock Rainfall record in jeopardy of being tied Wednesday

Lubbock is on the verge of tying or breaking a rainfall record Wednesday and Thursday.

If it doesn't rain before midnight Wednesday, we will tie the record for most consecutive days without measurable rainfall in Lubbock weather history. Lubbock last went 98 days in a row during the fall and winter of 2005 and 2006. This record could be tied if we do not receive measurable rainfall Wednesday.

Fast forward to Thursday. If it doesn't rain between now and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, we will set the record for most consecutive days without measurable rainfall in Lubbock. Tomorrow would be Day 99.

Rain is in the forecast for western areas during the next day or two, so the record is not a guarantee.

Our best opportunity for ending the precipitation streak in Lubbock is expected Friday. Models show scattered showers along a cold front. Best precipitation chances remain south and east of Lubbock.

If we don't receive measurable rainfall in Lubbock between now and 11:59 p.m. Friday, then we would reach 100 consecutive days in Lubbock.

