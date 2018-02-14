Man indicted for aggravated assault, accused of punching 6-week- - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man indicted for aggravated assault, accused of punching 6-week-old baby in face

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Matthew Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Matthew Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Five months after being indicted on charges of injury to a child, an 18-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault after being accused of punching his 6-week-old baby on June 6, 2017, and sending the child to the emergency room.

According to court documents, the child suffered a fractured skull, bruising on her face and bleeding in her brain and eye.

In July, 18-year-old Matthew Liford and his 36-year-old adoptive mother Ashley Liford were indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other. In September, he was indicted on the charge of injury to a child. They are both charged with prohibited sexual conduct with a relative.

During the investigation, they discovered that Matthew's adoptive mother Ashley is also the mother of his child - the child who was injured in the assault.

Court documents show Matthew and Ashley have two children together.

There are additional charges against Ashley from October 2016 for a second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child. Court documents show that Matthew was 16 years old when she and Matthew had their first child.

Reports say the children were placed in foster care.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

