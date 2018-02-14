Man indicted for aggravated assault, accused of punching 6-week-old baby in face

Five months after being indicted on charges of injury to a child, an 18-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault after being accused of punching his 6-week-old baby on June 6, 2017, and sending the child to the emergency room.

According to court documents, the child suffered a fractured skull, bruising on her face and bleeding in her brain and eye.

In July, 18-year-old Matthew Liford and his 36-year-old adoptive mother Ashley Liford were indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other. In September, he was indicted on the charge of injury to a child. They are both charged with prohibited sexual conduct with a relative.

During the investigation, they discovered that Matthew's adoptive mother Ashley is also the mother of his child - the child who was injured in the assault.

Court documents show Matthew and Ashley have two children together.

There are additional charges against Ashley from October 2016 for a second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child. Court documents show that Matthew was 16 years old when she and Matthew had their first child.

Reports say the children were placed in foster care.

