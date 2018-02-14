Clovis man killed in collision with semi on Monday morning

23-year-old Flavio L. Garcia of Clovis, NM died on Monday after his Hyundai Elantra was hit by a semi as he was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions in Friona.
DPS tells us a tractor trailer semi trailer was eastbound on US 60 in the inside lane. The Hyundai Elantra was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions from a private drive with a stop sign for cross traffic. The Hyundai failed to yield right of way and entered the intersection. The semi struck the Hyundai and traveled into the center median.
Garcia was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was treated and released from the Friona Medical Center
This crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning, about three miles southwest of Friona.
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.
The porn star whom President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with the president.
