Clovis man killed in collision with semi on Monday morning

23-year-old Flavio L. Garcia of Clovis, NM died on Monday after his Hyundai Elantra was hit by a semi as he was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions in Friona.

DPS tells us a tractor trailer semi trailer was eastbound on US 60 in the inside lane. The Hyundai Elantra was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions from a private drive with a stop sign for cross traffic. The Hyundai failed to yield right of way and entered the intersection. The semi struck the Hyundai and traveled into the center median.

Garcia was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was treated and released from the Friona Medical Center

This crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning, about three miles southwest of Friona.

