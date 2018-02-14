Clovis man killed in collision with semi on Monday morning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Clovis man killed in collision with semi on Monday morning

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
(KCBD) -

23-year-old Flavio L. Garcia of Clovis, NM died on Monday after his Hyundai Elantra was hit by a semi as he was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions in Friona.

DPS tells us a tractor trailer semi trailer was eastbound on US 60 in the inside lane. The Hyundai Elantra was leaving Cargill Meat Solutions from a private drive with a stop sign for cross traffic. The Hyundai failed to yield right of way and entered the intersection. The semi struck the Hyundai and traveled into the center median.

Garcia was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was treated and released from the Friona Medical Center

This crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday morning, about three miles southwest of Friona.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Active shooter at north Miami High School

    Active shooter at north Miami High School

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:05 PM EST2018-02-14 20:05:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:05 PM EST2018-02-14 20:05:22 GMT
    (RNN)- Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, in north Miami Florida. (Source: RNN)(RNN)- Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, in north Miami Florida. (Source: RNN)

    Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, in north Miami Florida.

    Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, in north Miami Florida.

  • NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

    NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:44 AM EST2018-02-14 13:44:55 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-02-14 20:01:59 GMT
    Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
    Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

  • Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

    Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-02-14 03:35:24 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-02-14 20:01:43 GMT

    Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.

    Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.

    •   
Powered by Frankly